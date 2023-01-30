Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stewart Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 1.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $19.60. 3,352,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,322,941. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

