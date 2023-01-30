StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.49. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

