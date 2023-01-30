StockNews.com Lowers Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

