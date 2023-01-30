StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

