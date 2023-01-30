StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.56.
National Retail Properties Price Performance
NYSE NNN opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
National Retail Properties Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.