StockNews.com Lowers Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

SPOK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Spok in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Spok Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.30. Spok has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Insider Activity at Spok

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spok during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 451.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 170,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

