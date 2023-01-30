StockNews.com Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to “Buy”

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 428,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247,119 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

