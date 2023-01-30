Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002418 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $83.49 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 12% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.18 or 0.06894577 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00087229 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00028935 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00057769 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010655 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025809 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000289 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,591,011 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.