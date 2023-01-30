Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.20. 129,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,843. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.70. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

