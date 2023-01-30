Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

