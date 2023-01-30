Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Subsea 7 Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $12.75.
Subsea 7 Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.