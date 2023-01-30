Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Given New C$71.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,967. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

