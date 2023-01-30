SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 3.2% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 102,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 691,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The firm has a market cap of $905.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
