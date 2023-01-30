SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 3.2% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 102,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 691,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

SunOpta Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $905.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

