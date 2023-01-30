Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Increased to C$0.40 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Haywood Securities from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark downgraded Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial cut Superior Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20.

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.99 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

