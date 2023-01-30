Sweat Economy Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.99 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $59.99 million and $4.58 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,149,656,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,820,233,475 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

