Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $8.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a negative return on equity of 472.90%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

