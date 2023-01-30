TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 5,127 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,942,000 after acquiring an additional 326,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 562,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

