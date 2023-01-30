TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Update

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.