TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.09.

NYSE TEL opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $151.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

