TerraClassicUSD Trading 6.8% Lower This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $210.54 million and $10.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00085589 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00057775 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010122 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024922 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000961 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000240 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,147,661 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,786,546 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
