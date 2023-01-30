Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wolfe Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.97. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares in the company, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.