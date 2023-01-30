Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) is EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s Largest Position

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for about 8.8% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $31,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TPL traded down $81.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,964.79. 11,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,494. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $986.01 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,343.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,097.37.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

