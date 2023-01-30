Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Volume of $54.75 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $54.75 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009035 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005228 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,674,361 coins and its circulating supply is 925,256,714 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.