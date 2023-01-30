The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.92. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $74.10.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1,517.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

