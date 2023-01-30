The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Elia Group SA/NV (OTC:ELIAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ELIAF opened at $138.98 on Friday. Elia Group SA/NV has a 1-year low of $117.03 and a 1-year high of $138.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59.

Elia Group SA/NV operates a transmission system operator for the electricity network in Belgium and internationally. It provides electricity transmission services; transmits electricity from generators; imports and exports electricity; and offers consultancy and engineering services. The company primarily serves electricity generators, distribution system operators, and industrial consumers.

