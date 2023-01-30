The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,920 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.96% of J. M. Smucker worth $286,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,249,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,944,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,090,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,815,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.97. 58,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

