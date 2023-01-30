The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Progressive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.40. 2,548,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,209. Progressive has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.21.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.