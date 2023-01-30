The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock worth $2,698,806. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

