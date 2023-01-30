The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TJX Companies Stock Performance
TJX stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $82.16. 1,138,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
