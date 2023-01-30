The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

TJX stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $82.16. 1,138,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

