Thunder Brawl Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,844.63 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 43.1% higher against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $3,844.63 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02604897 USD and is down -13.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $10,491.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

