Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPDKY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 380.00 to 378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 270.00 to 355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Topdanmark A/S Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Topdanmark A/S Company Profile

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Private, Small Medium Enterprise (SME), Non-Life Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Private segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SMEs and agricultural businesses.

