Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Update

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of TNL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 460,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,053. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

