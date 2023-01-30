TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 109,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 309,189 shares.The stock last traded at $75.76 and had previously closed at $74.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
TriNet Group Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
