TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 109,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 309,189 shares.The stock last traded at $75.76 and had previously closed at $74.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock worth $1,581,683 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.