Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Trading Up 6.4%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 30,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 159,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Articles

