U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

