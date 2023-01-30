UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stake Trimmed by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,292 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies makes up 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.07% of UFP Technologies worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $1,793,501.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,366.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.40. 36,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,468. The stock has a market cap of $821.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.19. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $126.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

