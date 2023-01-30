Ultra Price Up 12.2% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Ultra has a total market cap of $82.42 million and $1.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,704.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00572929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00184631 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00046520 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00057931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003706 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24822261 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $688,292.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

