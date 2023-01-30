UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

UMBF stock opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,723 shares of company stock valued at $306,370. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

