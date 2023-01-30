Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $215.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $238.00.

UNP has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.92.

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.79. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

