United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Up 2.3%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.02. 1,927,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,247,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
A number of research firms have commented on UMC. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
