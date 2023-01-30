United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Up 2.3%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.02. 1,927,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,247,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of research firms have commented on UMC. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

