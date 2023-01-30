UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 44,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $488.11 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $456.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $516.73 and its 200-day moving average is $523.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

