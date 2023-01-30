Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Update

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE VVV traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.79. 803,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,201. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

