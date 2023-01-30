VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $321.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.22. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30.

