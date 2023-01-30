Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 140,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 266,072 shares.The stock last traded at $90.81 and had previously closed at $90.98.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,110,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

