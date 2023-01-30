Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Reduced by Cardiff Park Advisors LLC

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VUG traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.83. The stock had a trading volume of 425,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,756. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

