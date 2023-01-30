Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,094 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $73,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,025. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

