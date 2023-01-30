VIBE Market Cap Tops $584,504.23 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIBE has a market cap of $584,504.23 and approximately $907.97 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00397710 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,471.74 or 0.27916289 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.36 or 0.00583885 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

