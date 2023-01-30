Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 13,210 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 401.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 99,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.49 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

