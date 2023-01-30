Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

