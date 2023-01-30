Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

