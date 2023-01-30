Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.45 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

