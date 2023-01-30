Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Roblox by 41.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,306,000 after buying an additional 6,123,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roblox from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

